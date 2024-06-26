PFI wanted to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047: NIA

KOCHI : Banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) had been on a mission to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047, the National Investigation Agency has said. The NIA said the 2022 murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad was part of PFI’s scheme – “India 2047”.

“The accused committed a terrorist act of the murder of Sreenivasan on April 16, 2022, as a part of a larger conspiracy hatched by PFI and its office bearers and cadre to enact their India 2047 agenda of establishing Islamic rule in India,” the NIA said in the report submitted to the Kerala High Court while opposing the bail pleas of PFI/SDPI workers accused in the RSS leader’s murder.

The NIA has recovered a voice clip talking about the mission from the phone of Muhammed Mubarak, the 15th accused in the murder case.

The NIA said the arraigned persons, including second accused Ashraf S alias Karamana Ashraf Moulavi who was the national in-charge of the PFI’s education wing, also encouraged vulnerable youth to join the terrorist outfit ISIS/Daesh. The agency said the accused, all former state and districts leaders of the PFI, became part of a terrorist gang formed by the outfit, which recruited its cadre to terrorist gangs, and collected details of leaders of other religions and communities and members of organisations such as Arya Samajam.

They also arranged and supervised arms training for the PFI cadre at its offices in Thiruvananthapuram Education and Service Trust and Periyar Valley Trust in Aluva on various occasions and planned to stock weapons and explosives to commit terrorist acts, the NIA said.

The NIA said the accused knowingly took part in the conspiracy to commit the terrorist act of murdering any prominent leader of the Hindu community or its organisation to create terror in the minds of the community and the public, which resulted in the murder of Sreenivasan.

The NIA also seized documents that said Hindus are “Kuffrs”, and social media posts related to Islamic rule in India. It also recovered the ‘India 2047’ post forwarded to accused C T Sulaiman from his WhatsApp profile.

51 arraigned, 44 arrested