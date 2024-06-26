Tragic Murder in Kaliyakkavilai: Family awaits justice amidst grief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The house in Malayinkeezhu was engulfed in an eerie silence, broken only by a distant rumble of thunder. Rain clouds loomed large, casting a suffocating pall over the surroundings. The once vibrant home now stood still, steeped in the grief and shock of recent events.

Deepu’s family huddled in the living room. His wife Vidhumol, eyes red and swollen, clutched her sons arms tight. She rocked back and forth, a low keening sound escaping her lips while awaiting the body. The weight of unanswered questions pressed heavily on everyone present. Outside, the wind picked up like an omen. People shared bits and clues of what they knew. “It is unusual that he travels alone. He always takes someone along with him,” murmered neighbours gathered. Kanyakumari police had initiated their investigation. The initial probe suggested robbery. Ten lakh rupees, withdrawn from the bank, now missing. A sign of betrayal stung deeply. Someone close - someone who knew his movements - is behind the murder, doubted those gathered.

“He was threatened by a gang few days ago,” said Manav to the media. Deepu had been a man of many connections. His involvement in the quarry business and later in selling heavy vehicle parts, had brought him into contact with many people - friends to middlemen. Monday evening, Deepu had left home with a promise to return. “A red shirt and kasavu mundu is what he wished to buy.,” said a crying Vidhumol. Madhav and Manas, his children stood close to their mother. The children who found his car could not have known the horror they would find. The vehicle, abandoned by the roadside with its bonnet raised had become a grim scene. Deepu, slumped in the driver’s seat, his throat slit.As it began to drizzle, drumming on the roof of his workshop close to their house, the family felt the crushing weight of their loss.

After hours of wait, the ambulance arrived from Kaliyakkavila. The well-lit house seemed dull. As the night deepened, the once vibrant home seemed to hold its breath, waiting for the dawn of clarity and justice.