KOCHI : Jailors in Kerala have quite a hairy situation on their hands—literally!

The number of inmates wishing to grow beards is increasing and these beards are reaching epic lengths, turning the prison into a veritable beard parade.

While raising all sorts of questions about discipline and hygiene, it seems managing this beard mania is becoming tough for the wardens.

While a prisoner has the right to grow a beard according to Rule 292(1) of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, a top officer in the rank of DIG said there is a growing trend of other inmates following suit if one grows a beard. “If disallowed, they protest saying their fundamental rights have been violated. Then they approach the court and obtain an order. The convict prisoners in the Poojappura Central Prison, central jails in Viyyur, Thavanoor and Kannur, the high security prison in Viyyur, and the open jails in the state are mainly seeking permission for growing beard,” the officer said. Pointing out the trend of lengthening beards, another senior jailor from Thrissur noted that the length of facial hair can often transform a man’s appearance.