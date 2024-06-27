Dengue on rise in Ernakulam as monsoon intensifies; over 400 cases in June

Given the circumstances, the health department has intensified preventive measures.

“We have directed schools, institutions, and public offices to intensify source reduction activities and to observe dry days at least once a week. Also, awareness has been created among the public with the participation of Asha workers and Kudumbashree members. We intend to prevent death caused by dengue,” District Medical Officer Sakeena K told Express.

Dr Rajeev Jaydevan, chairman of the Indian Medical Association Kerala research cell, said a spike in dengue – spread by Aedes mosquitoes – and other mosquito-borne diseases is seen after the onset of monsoon.

“We see a spike in dengue cases because conditions are favourable for mosquitoes to breed. At the individual level, wearing full-sleeve clothes and using mosquito repellents can help prevent the spread,” he added.

Kalamassery, Thammanam, Edappally, Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Edathala, Aluva, Kuttampuzha, Chalikavattom, Pindimana and Kothamangalam areas have reported a majority of the dengue cases this month.