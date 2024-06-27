Dengue on rise in Ernakulam as monsoon intensifies; over 400 cases in June

KOCHI: With several areas remaining waterlogged amid heavy rain, Ernakulam district has seen an increase in the number of dengue cases. In 25 days of June, as many as 490 suspected and 403 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the district, compared to 253 and 215, respectively, in May.
Given the circumstances, the health department has intensified preventive measures.
“We have directed schools, institutions, and public offices to intensify source reduction activities and to observe dry days at least once a week. Also, awareness has been created among the public with the participation of Asha workers and Kudumbashree members. We intend to prevent death caused by dengue,” District Medical Officer Sakeena K told Express.
Dr Rajeev Jaydevan, chairman of the Indian Medical Association Kerala research cell, said a spike in dengue – spread by Aedes mosquitoes – and other mosquito-borne diseases is seen after the onset of monsoon.
“We see a spike in dengue cases because conditions are favourable for mosquitoes to breed. At the individual level, wearing full-sleeve clothes and using mosquito repellents can help prevent the spread,” he added.
Kalamassery, Thammanam, Edappally, Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Edathala, Aluva, Kuttampuzha, Chalikavattom, Pindimana and Kothamangalam areas have reported a majority of the dengue cases this month.
Guppies to the rescue?
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding at source, the health department is set to launch a campaign, ‘Guppy Gambheeram’, with the cooperation of the district administration and local bodies.
“We have decided to introduce guppies into the water reservoirs in open areas to control the mosquito population. The district health department will also write to the department of fisheries. Guppy availability in the water can counter mosquito breeding, ensuring long-term results. The campaign will be carried out at the ward level, with the cooperation of health centres, focusing on the dengue hotspots in the district,” Dr Sakeena said.
In reservoirs with oil content, other fish varieties will be introduced, she added.