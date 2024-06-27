Kerala government decides to extend tenure of Police Chief by a year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision, the government has decided to extend the tenure of State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib till June 2025. With the cabinet decision extending his service tenure for two years with effect from July 2023, he will get a two-year tenure as the state police chief. The decision was taken as his tenure was set to end. The decision was taken in compliance with a Supreme Court order related to the tenure of DGPs.

The SC in its verdict in Prakash Singh versus Union of India case, had ordered that state police chiefs should be given a tenure of two years. The government had extended the tenure of former state police chief Anil Kant too. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib will be the fourth IPS officer to be granted extension while serving as DGP.

A 1990-batch IPS officer, Sheikh Darvesh Saheb was preferred to Prisons Director General K Padmakumar, who is of the 1989 batch, in the fight for the top post. He had earlier served as ADGP in the police headquarters, Crime Branch, Vigilance, Law and Order and the North Zone. Before being selected as the state police chief, he worked as Director General of the Fire and Rescue Services.

Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant

In a major relief to many waiting for organ transplant across the state, the cabinet has decided to set up an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikdoe. The project will be implemented in two phases, by the agency Heights. Administrative sanction has been given for allocating Rs 558.68 crore from KIIFB.

