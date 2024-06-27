Kerala waste management campaign: Enforcement squads struggling to collect fines

The LSGD took the bold step to impose hefty fines for waste-related violations to make Kerala a litter-free state. In March 2024, the enforcement squad conducted 36,450 inspections and imposed fines to the tune of Rs 4.05 crore. The squads could collect only Rs 1.06 crore from the violators due to lack of follow-up enforcement of penalties.

According to officials, despite their efforts in identifying and fining violators, the squads are struggling to enforce the payment of these fines. As the campaign enters its second year, lack of enforcement would send a wrong message and the violators can continue polluting the environment without facing real consequences, officials said.

Suchitwa Mission executive director U V Jose told TNIE that the LSGD is taking steps to increase the conversion rate of penalties imposed by digitising the activities. The plan is to digitally record the fine imposed and the activities of the enforcement squads. “The entire process from identification of the violation will be digitised so that the officials from state to district level can track the follow-up of enforcement measures. Also all these data will be made available in the public domain. This year our focus is to strengthen the activities of the enforcement squad,” said Jose.

He said that punishment for violations is one of the strategies of the campaign this year. “Enforcement activities will be fine-tuned and all hiccups faced in the initial year of the campaign will be fixed. The squad did pretty good during the first year,” he added.

The squads have members from the police, Pollution Control Board (PCB), Suchitwa Mission, internal vigilance wing and LSGD. According to official sources, lack of resources is a major concern affecting the squad work. “We often call the police when their service is required during the squad work. There are cognizable offences like polluting the water bodies and it is a non-bailable offence,” said an official of Suchitwa Mission.

As per official estimates, Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day (TPD). The state generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places.