Nemom native picked up by Tamil Nadu cops in businessman murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Tamil Nadu police have taken into custody a 57-year-old history-sheeter from Nemom in connection with the macabre killing of a businessman at Ottamaram in Kaliyikkavila on Monday night. Sajikumar aka Ambili was detained from a hideout near Malayam by a special squad probing the murder of S Deepu, of Kaimanam.

TN police sources said Sajikumar was an accused in several dozen criminal cases, including murder. Off late he was into scrap business and also extorted money from quarry owners. Hailing from Choozhattukotta near Nemom, Sajikumar was known to Deepu, but the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

“The accused had some grudge towards Deepu over some financial matters and the murder seems to be an act of revenge. We are yet to get into the finer details of the case. The accused is sidestepping our questions and is not cooperating,” sources added.

According to sources, Deepu was attacked with a knife that was used to cut thermocol. Deepu was behind the wheel when he was attacked. The police have prima facia confirmed that Sajikumar was alone when he committed the murder. However, the cops felt more people might have acted from behind the curtains to pull off the murder. “We are checking this angle. Our officers are right now conducting further inquiry at Malayam and nearby areas,” the police sources added.

The Tamil Nadu police had credible leads on the culprit, who had killed the 46-year-old man by slitting his throat. Deepu was found murdered inside his car that was parked on the wayside. The police found him dead while inspecting his car that was parked on the side of the National Highway with headlamps switched on. The engine was also running and that made the police suspicious, prompting them to check the vehicle.

Deepu was travelling to Pollachi for business purposes carrying `10 lakh with him, which was found missing after the murder. The Tamil Nadu police later recovered CCTV visuals in which a person was seen walking away from the parked car carrying a bag. Deepu’s family had said that he had been issued threats by certain people, who tried to extort large amounts from him.

Meanwhile, Deepu’s brother Dileep said they had no prior information about Sajikumar. “We have no information about the detained man. Deepu has many contacts. So the detainee could be someone he interacted with in business. Deepu hasn’t mentioned about him. Neither I nor his wife and children know anything about him,” he said.

Found dead in car

Police found Deepu murdered while inspecting his car that was parked on the side of the National Highway with headlamps switched on and the engine running