Success rate of 53.03 per cent recorded in KTU's BTech exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the results of its undergraduate programmes, including BTech, BArch, BDes, and BHMCT, in a record 19 days after the completion of exams. The results of the eighth semester BTech exam, which concluded in the first week of June, were published on June 22. Additionally, results for previous semesters’ supplementary exams were also published two months earlier.

BTech (2020-24 admission batch): A total of 30,923 students were enrolled in 36 different engineering disciplines during the 2020-21 academic year. Of these, 1,892 students were admitted to three autonomous institutions. A total of 27,000 students from 128 engineering colleges were eligible to appear for the final year examinations conducted by KTU. Of these, 1,039 students (3.57%) had cancelled their admission). Out of the 27,000 students who took the exam, 14,319 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 53.03. Last year, the pass percentage was 55.6.

The pass rate for female students was an impressive 67.66%, with 6,921 out of 10,229 girls passing the exams. In contrast, only 7,398 out of 16,771 boys passed, resulting in a pass rate of 44.11%. For Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 262 out of 1,012 students (25.89%) cleared the exams. In the lateral entry category, 1,181 out of 2,487 students (47.49%) graduated.

A total of 1,117 students have secured a CGPA of 9 and above.

BTech Honors: The degree is awarded to students who earn a grade above eight until the fourth semester, and then earn an additional 20 credits by studying four extra subjects. This year, 462 students were eligible for BTech Honors degree.

BTech Minor: This is the second BTech batch after the university implemented the “Minor in Engineering”. This year, 1,126 students were eligible for BTech Minor degree. A total of 135 students were eligible for both BTech Honours and BTech Minor.

Beema Jihan, a civil engineering student from TKM College of Engineering, achieved a CGPA of 9.95, making her the top scorer. Aparna S, an electronics and communications engineering student from Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, followed with a CGPA of 9.88, and Aswathy E, also an electronics and communications engineering student from TKM College of Engineering, scored a CGPA of 9.87. These rankings may change after the revaluation results are released.

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch): The fourth architecture batch at the university completed its programme with a pass percentage of 71.28%, a significant increase from last year’s 53.45%. In the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year, 430 students were admitted across 8 colleges. Of these, 383 students registered for the 10th semester examination, and 273 passed, resulting in a 71.28% pass rate.

Bachelor of Design (BDes): The pass percentage of the second BDes batch is 65.79. In one college (College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram) that offers BDes, 47 students were admitted. Among this, 38 students were registered for the 8th-semester examination and 25 students cleared the examinations.

Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT): The course is offered in two colleges: Rajdhani Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and KMCT College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Combined, these colleges admitted 84 students, with 67 students registering for the 8th-semester examinations. Among them, 49 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.13.