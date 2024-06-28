Balagopal meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks Rs 24k crore special package

KOCHI: Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and submitted a detailed memorandum of demands which included the withdrawal of the imposition of retrospective effect in the borrowing ceiling, treating the funds incurred for land acquisition for National Highways as additional capital expenditure, and a special Rs 24,000 crore special package for the state. Further, the Kerala government also demanded special assistance from the centre for the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL).

Borrowing ceiling

“The state is losing about Rs 4,710 crore each in this financial year and the next. This is due to the introduction of a new measure by the Union government, in retrospective effect, to cut the borrowing limit of the state for borrowings of KIIFB and Pension Company done in the 2021-22 financial year. Hence, permission may be granted to borrow Rs 4,710 crore each during the current financial year and the next financial year over and above the borrowing ceiling being fixed for the two years,” the memorandum said.

NH land acquisition

The memorandum said Kerala may perhaps be the lone state that spent 25% of the land acquisition (LA) cost of NH widening. The approved amount for this purpose is Rs 6,769 crore, and the state has already spent Rs 5,580 crore through KIIFB. This amount has been calculated for cutting from annual borrowing limits, and therefore, becomes a disincentive to the state for supporting large capital projects.