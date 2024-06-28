Kerala opposition demands action against the controversial Facebook post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition raised the controversial ‘Kafir’ Facebook post in the assembly and protested against the delay in taking action against CPM leader KK Lathika for sharing the post circulated in Vadakara during the Lok Sabha election.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan and KK Rema asked about the delay even though it was evident that the former MLA kept the post on for 40 days on her Facebook wall. Minister MB Rajesh who responded on behalf of Chief Minister, defended the former MLA by stating that she was voicing her concern about the communal content in the message. He also pointed out that Lathika deleted the post which was a sensible step.

The minister also said Facebook was delaying response about the profile details though the same should have been made available within 72 hours of submitting the query by the investigating agency. The UDF MLAs blamed the minister for supporting the Lathika before a proper enquiry was conducted.