Train bogie detaches from engine near Vallathol Nagar station in Kerala

THRISSUR: A bogie of a moving passenger train detached from its engine on Friday near Vallathol Nagar railway station in Thrissur, Kerala, creating panic among the passengers.

A major accident was averted as the train was moving at a slow speed as it was approaching the railway station, officials said. The incident, involving the Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (18190) proceeding from Palakkad to Thrissur, happened around 10 am. For about an hour, the train was moved to Vallathol Nagar station after temporarily reconnecting the bogie.

An official with the Shoranur railway station said that a team of experts would look into the reasons behind the detachment of the bogie and rectify it soon. For almost an hour, the bogies of the train, that got separated, remained without electricity, causing trouble for the passengers.

Train traffic on the route was also affected until the train was moved to the railway station.