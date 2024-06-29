Cochin shipyard bags order to build vessels for Norwegian firm

KOCHI : The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has bagged an international order for design and construction of eight dry cargo vessels with a total dead weight (TDW) of 6,300 tonnes for Norwegian firm Wilson ASA. The vessels will be constructed at Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CSL.

The vessels with a length of 100 m, will have a design draft of 6.5 m. The vessels will be designed by Conoship International, Netherlands, and constructed as an environment-friendly diesel-electric vessel for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe. The overall project is worth about Rs 1,100 crore and is to be executed by September 2028.

Wilson ASA, headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is the leading short sea fleet operator in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across Europe. The company operates a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 TDW.

The Norwegian firm has entered into an agreement with UCSL for construction of an additional batch of four vessels for which a formal contract will be signed in September 2024.

Earlier, Wilson ASA had awarded a contract in June 2023, for the construction of six 3,800 TDW dry cargo vessels. The construction of these vessels is in an advanced stage at the UCSL.

After takeover by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Udupi Shipyard has successfully delivered two 62 tonne Bollard Pull Tugs to Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Harbour Services firm and one 70 tonne Bollard Pull Tug to Polestar Maritime Ltd.