K Radhakrishnan CPM’s Lok Sabha party leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan has been chosen as CPM’s Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. The decision, taken by the ongoing party central committee meet, was conveyed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A CPM central committee member, K Radhakrishnan is also the national president of the Dalit Social Mukti Manch. A five-time MLA, he has served as minister in the 1996 E K Nayanar government and later served as Assembly Speaker during 2006-11. He was serving as minister for SC/ST welfare and Devaswom in the Pinarayi Vijayan government before winning the Lok Sabha election.

The only Left candidate to win the last Lok Sabha poll from Kerala, Radhakrishnan will lead the four-member CPM contingent in the lower house of Parliament. Peasant leader from Rajasthan Amra Ram and Tamil Nadu MPs Satchidanandam and Su Venkatesan are the other party representatives in the Lok Sabha.