Kerala health department on toes as amoebic meningitis deaths spark fear

Manoj Panicker, of the Wayanad Aquatic Club, highlights several concerns about privately owned swimming pools, including lack of proper permissions and the absence of mechanisms to ensure water quality. According to him, there are more than 20,000 privately owned swimming pools in the state, a number that is expected to double. This raises significant public health concerns, particularly regarding water quality and the proper use of chlorine. Chlorine is essential in maintaining safe swimming conditions, as it protects against waterborne germs. The recommended chlorine levels are 1.0 parts per million (PPM) for residential pools and 1.5 - 2.0 PPM for commercial pools.

Additionally, maintaining the correct acidity, or pH, level is crucial, with the optimum being 7.4 (or between 7.2-7.6). Deviations from these standards can lead to issues such as skin irritation or insufficient germ protection.

An epidemiologist, Dr Shiva Prakash, emphasised the dangers of waterborne pathogens like Naegleria fowleri. He noted that while the risk is low, the infection is serious, and higher temperatures increase the likelihood of encountering Naegleria in natural water bodies.

To mitigate risks, Dr Shiva recommends that the government issue amoeba warnings and ensure that pool owners properly chlorinate their pools. Individuals should avoid activities that might force water up their noses and be cautious with natural water bodies, especially as temperatures rise.

The recent fatality in Kannur is particularly concerning owing to the delayed onset of symptoms, which manifested five months after the initial exposure. This anomaly is being closely studied by health authorities. Interestingly, tests done on Dakshina revealed the presence of Vermamoeba vermiformis, a rare variant not typically associated with amoebic meningitis, complicating the understanding of the infection.

The health department is conducting studies on these bacterial infections. Meanwhile, people have been urged to take necessary precautions while engaging in water-related activities, particularly in untreated or warm freshwater environments.

Govt issues warning amid continued rain

With heavy rainfall persisting, the health department has issued a warning for amoebic meningitis and other diseases. People have been advised to avoid bathing in stagnant water and diving into water bodies. It is also recommended that water in theme parks and swimming pools be properly chlorinated. Health Minister Veena George urged people to seek expert treatment if they experience symptoms such as prolonged fever, shortness of breath with fever, excessive palpitation, chest pain, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, blood in sputum, or excessive fatigue.