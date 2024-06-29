Row over film shooting at Angamaly taluk hospital; rights panel seeks explanation

KOCHI: A film shooting at the emergency department of Angamaly Taluk Hospital has triggered a controversy after many patients complained of discomfort and inconvenience.

It was the shooting of a Malayalam film ‘Painkili,’ produced by actor Fahad Fasil, that took place at the casualty department of the hospital on Thursday evening. The shooting was scheduled for two days. The hospital was shot to be presented as a private hospital in the film.

Following media reports, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Friday registered a suo motu case against the authorities for permitting film shooting at the hospital. The commission found that the shooting of the film troubled the patients who arrived at the facility. The commission took note of media reports in this regard and sought an explanation from the district medical officer, Ernakulam, and the hospital superintendent. “Restrictions were imposed while shooting the film. Around 50 people, including artists, were present at the emergency room. It was found that the doctors were holding consultations at the facility when the shooting took place. The casualty at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital has only limited infrastructure, and a patient in critical condition was not allowed to enter inside. The patients and their bystanders were also instructed to keep silent,” said Beena Kumari, a commission member.

According to an official with the health department in Ernakulam, a report has been submitted to the directorate of health services (DHS). “Further action will be taken at the state level,” said the official.