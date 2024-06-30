Centre has agreed to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode: Veena George

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister Veena George has informed the assembly that the Central government has accepted Kerala’s proposal to set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode. 150 acres of land belonging to the industries department at Kinalur has been acquired for AIIMS. Veena George said that steps to acquire the remaining 50 acres are in the final stage.

The Kozhikode Medical College has been a major super-speciality hospital in the government sector catering to 1.46 crore people in six northern districts. Around 9,000 patients visit the hospital daily, which is three times its actual capacity, even forcing patients to lie in corridors. Moreover, the Kozhikode MCH is struggling with a severe staff shortage. The hospital’s ratio of nurses, nursing assistants, and doctors per patient is very low. Despite allocating the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ Block, and Tertiary Cancer Care Centre, the hospital is still grappling with issues like overcrowding and staff shortage, which highlights the necessity of a referral system.

She informed the assembly that the CM and herself held discussions with the prime minister and the Union health minister regarding setting up AIIMS in the state. The Union health minister had promised then that if AIIMS is allocated to any state in the future, priority will be given to Kerala. Its proposal has gone to the Union finance ministry for consideration. But Veena informed the assembly that the state is waiting for the Centre’s response.