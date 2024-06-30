CPM Kannur district panel backs P Jayarajan amid allegations by Manu Thomas

KANNUR: CPM Kannur district secretariat held on Saturday came in support of P Jayarajan, who is in the eye of a storm over the allegations raised by former party leader Manu Thomas. In a press release, the CPM district committee said that the allegations against Jayarajan were fake and that Manu was engaged in false propaganda. This is the first time the CPM is responding to the spat between Manu and Jayarajan over the links of quotation gangs and gold smugglers with party leaders.

The district secretariat requested party workers and masses not to get carried away by false propaganda spearheaded against the party. “The CPM is not a party that helps or protects quotation gangs. Yet fake news is being spread that the CPM is a party of quotation groups, and CPM state committee member P Jayarajan and district committee member M Shajar are helping them. Such reports are baseless,” the statement said.

CPM also condemned the threat issued by quotation groups to Manu. “These acts are objectionable and are not accepted It is not justifiable to ‘like, share and spread’ such reactions through new media,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the district secretariat which met on Saturday decided to leave the P Jayarajan- Manu Thomas issue to the state committee since P Jayarajan is a member of the state committee. Meanwhile, after returning from the district secretariat meeting, P Jayarajan replied to the media’s question by saying ‘Maunam Vidwanu Bhushanam’ and said that Manu Thomas’ accusations are serious only for the media.