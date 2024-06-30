Sidharthan’s family meets governor over varsity's decision to permit accused in exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of J S Sidharthan, a student who passed away at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, met with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday evening to file a formal complaint. They objected to the decision allowing the accused individuals in the case to attend exams, citing a violation of the Veterinary Council of India’s order.

In their complaint to the governor, they highlighted that the accused were allowed to take practical exams despite the council’s directive. Jayaprakash, Siddharthan’s father, told the media that the governor assured them that he would address the issue. “The governor has promised to look into the matter and take the necessary actions,” said Jayaprakash.

Raj Bhavan has confirmed that the complaint will be forwarded to the vice chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU). All 19 accused were granted permission to attend the exams as per the court order, as the final year exams are currently ongoing. Out of the 19, three accused students are in their final year and participated in the practical examination. Jayaprakash alleged that none of the accused had submitted the necessary records to attend the practical exams and they also lacked the required 75% attendance due to spending three months in jail.

He further claimed that the university officials secretly took the students to the Mannuthi campus to help them attend the exams. In response to the controversy, K S Anil, the vice chancellor of KVASU, said that the university plans to appeal the court’s decision allowing the accused individuals to attend exams. He pointed out that the accused lacked the required attendance and that there was a report from the anti-ragging committee against them. “I respect the court order, but I oppose the university’s decision to support the accused at the last minute. They said they would appeal the court’s decision, but I question why this wasn’t done initially. The court wouldn’t rely solely on the accused’s statements, so the varsity could have taken a stand before it led to a complaint. It seems that certain individuals are determined to ensure the accused succeed in life,” added Jayaprakash.