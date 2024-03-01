Govt will ensure workers’ unity: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government is committed to ensuring that new generation jobs and technologies do not replace old jobs or deny livelihood to existing workers. “There is a campaign that newer jobs will replace old jobs. This is to weaken workers’ unity. The state can progress only by ensuring workers’ unity,” he said at the Mukhamukham interaction programme with workers held in Kollam on Thursday.

The CM said that Kerala does not witness lockouts and layoffs. “Kerala is the state with the least number of loss of mandays. Still there is a large-scale fake campaign against the state. They allege that the state is not industry-friendly and that the people of Kerala are good workers when outside the state. This is aimed to prevent new industries interested in starting operations in Kerala,” he said.

The CM said the state has now proved that it is industry-friendly. A report by the MSME Export Promotion Council said there were new investments worth Rs 92,000 crore in Kerala during the last five years, 1,39,000 enterprises were started in the state last year as part of the Year of Enterprises programme. Together they had an investment of Rs 8500 crore, and created 3 lakh jobs, he said. Kerala is the only state that instituted awards for best workers and best work places.