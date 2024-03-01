Kerala: 16 tea pluckers save up for three years, take dream flight to B’luru

KALPETTA : Plucking tea at an estate in Chooralmala, the women would often see aeroplanes flying above them. Their curiosity soon turned to wonder, and wonder gave rise to a dream -- of boarding a flight. They began saving up from their meagre wages. On Tuesday, the group of 16 tea pluckers from Meppady panchayat in Wayanad district accomplished their dream, flying to Bengaluru.

If anything, the women proved that money, or the lack of it, should never be a barrier to chasing dreams.

“While at work on the Sentinel Rock Estate in Chooralmala, we have wondered how the flight journey would be. We discussed this during our leisure and gradually developed a strong desire to fly,” Sheeba K D told TNIE.

Thus, three years ago, the tea pluckers earning a daily wage in the range of Rs 450 to Rs 600 they started planning for an affordable flight.

“Though we had started saving money for the trip, we didn’t know how to book a flight ticket, where to go, how to plan the journey and what the procedures are. A few weeks ago, we consulted a tourist guide from our locality, Ramesh Wayanad, who is also an All Kerala Tourism Association executive. He helped us with the Bengaluru trip,” she said.