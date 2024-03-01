Kerala bizman-producer alleges Rs 1.6cr cheating; Aussie Malayali refutes claims

KOCHI : Businessman and film producer Murali Das K V has sued a Malayali settled in Australia, accusing the latter of cheating him of Rs 1.60 crore after the two started a tiles business together. However, Shibu John, of Champakulam, Alappuzha, who is settled in Perth has rubbished the claims.

The producer of Jayasurya-starrer Vellam, Murali also runs a tiles exporting business registered under the name Waterman Tiles Pvt Ltd.

At a press conference, Murali claimed that he befriended Shibu through a London-based friend. In 2022, they decided to start a tiles business registered in Australia.

“As per the agreement, Shibu owned a 65% stake in the company, with the rest held by me. On receiving orders, I exported 15 containers of tiles to Australia. However, Shibu informed me that the received tiles were defective and asked me to ship another batch. I sent another 16 containers. But my payments have been withheld based on the claim the tiles are not up to Australian standard,” he said.