Kerala: BJP Wayanad district president shown the door over comments against ‘Christian priests’

KALPETTA : BJP district president K P Madhu has been removed from the post following his ‘cassock-clad persons are the troublemakers’ remark during the protest that erupted in Pulpally town after a wild tusker killed a forest watcher on February 16. He made the controversial comment during a press conference held on the sidelines of a tense situation at Pulpally on February 19, after the procession carrying the body of V P Paul, who was killed by the jumbo, turned violent.
Following the death of Paul, who was a temporary forest watcher at Kuruva Island Eco-Tourism Centre, the LDF, the UDF and the BJP declared a hartal in the district on February 17. On the day, hundreds thronged the streets of Pulpally, carrying Paul’s body, and protested the laxity of the government in curbing the rising human-animal conflicts in the district. The agitation turned violent with some protesters attacking the forest department’s jeep. Some pelted stones at police officers and a few threw water bottles at the Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery MLAs.
Following this, the police registered cases against the protesters for attacking the forest department’s vehicle and disrupting cops from performing their duty.
“When Paul’s body was brought to Pulpally, some people wearing cassocks were heard shouting ‘don’t leave them, beat them up’. This is what ignited violence in the town. However, the police have not registered any cases against those who raised such provocative comments. Arbitrarily, the cases have been filed particularly targeting BJP members,” Madhu had said during the press conference.
The remark irked the clergy and even the Mananthavady bishop came forward against Madhu’s statement.
Prasanth Malavayal new president
Prasanth Malavayal, the current district secretary of the party, has been named the new district president in charge