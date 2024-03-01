Kerala: BJP Wayanad district president shown the door over comments against ‘Christian priests’

KALPETTA : BJP district president K P Madhu has been removed from the post following his ‘cassock-clad persons are the troublemakers’ remark during the protest that erupted in Pulpally town after a wild tusker killed a forest watcher on February 16. He made the controversial comment during a press conference held on the sidelines of a tense situation at Pulpally on February 19, after the procession carrying the body of V P Paul, who was killed by the jumbo, turned violent.

Following the death of Paul, who was a temporary forest watcher at Kuruva Island Eco-Tourism Centre, the LDF, the UDF and the BJP declared a hartal in the district on February 17. On the day, hundreds thronged the streets of Pulpally, carrying Paul’s body, and protested the laxity of the government in curbing the rising human-animal conflicts in the district. The agitation turned violent with some protesters attacking the forest department’s jeep. Some pelted stones at police officers and a few threw water bottles at the Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery MLAs.