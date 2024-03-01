Kerala: Compressed biogas plant work to begin in Brahmapuram this month

KOCHI : The construction of a new compressed biogas (CBG) plant by BPCL at Brahmapuram will commence this month. The Kochi Corporation council meeting held on Thursday decided to hand over 10 acres of land to BPCL free of charge for constructing the plant.

BPCL aims to complete the work of the plant by 2025, and as per the agreement between the corporation and BPCL, the latter will be in charge of the operations and management of the plant for 25 years. This can be extended up to 10 years. The council also decided to request the government to speed up the process, including transfer of land for the project.

The tender process for finalising the agency to operate the biogas plant is nearing completion. Two companies that have experience in operating and building similar plants in Indore and Chennai have been shortlisted for the purpose. The contract will be awarded to the company which quotes the lowest bid. The provision for payment of a tipping fee for the waste given for treatment has been waived in the agreement. Earlier, the contract company, which had taken up the waste-to-energy project, had to be paid Rs 3,550 per load as tipping fees by the corporation. By eliminating tipping fees, the corporation will save up to Rs 20 crore annually.

Also, an agreement has been reached with KSEB to supply the 1.5 MW power required for the operation of the plant. BPCL will bear the electricity bill. However, the BPCL officials have asked the Corporation to make an effort to provide electricity at a low rate by including it in the agricultural tariff. The mayor said that he would talk to the chief minister about this.