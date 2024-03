THIRUVANANATHAPURAM : The Congress screening committee on Thursday proposed the names of 15 sitting MPs as candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, while leaving the decision on the Alappuzha seat to the central leadership before the party’s central election committee (CEC) is convened.

Meanwhile, there are indications the national leadership may bring in changes in Thrissur, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta seats, replacing sitting MPs with fresh faces. The screening committee is likely to meet once more in New Delhi before the CEC takes a final call on candidates on the 16 Lok Sabha seats that the Congress is contesting.

High drama prevailed at the screening committee meeting held at Hotel Hyatt Regency when Congress state president K Sudhakaran insisted he would not contest from Kannur, his sitting seat, and expressed desire to continue as the KPCC chief.

The announcement caught AICC general secretary in charge of the state Deepa Dasmunshi, screening committee chairman Harish Chaudhary and member Jignesh Mevani by surprise.