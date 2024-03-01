Kerala: Day after boost, Prez deals shock to govt, withholds assent to 3 university Bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a blow to the state government’s efforts to curtail the governor’s powers in university matters, President Droupadi Murmu withheld assent to three Bills, including the one seeking to divest the governor from the post of chancellor of state varsities. For all intents and purposes, the Bills have reached a dead end, said experts.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent seven Bills to the President last November after the state government moved the Supreme Court alleging inordinate delay by him in clearing the pieces of legislation. In a press release on Thursday, the Raj Bhavan said the President has “withheld assent” to the Bills divesting governor from the chancellor post; expanding search committee for vice-chancellor appointments and effecting changes within the technological university.

While the President has given assent to the Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2022, a decisions on other three Bills is awaited, the Raj Bhavan said.

No nod