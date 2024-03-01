Kerala firecracker storage unit blast: Victims move HC seeking compensation for damage

KOCHI : The victims of the explosion at a temporary firecracker storage unit at Choorakad set up in connection with the festival at Puthiyakavu temple approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to authorise a competent official to assess the damage caused to them on account of the explosion. They also sought compensation in tune with the damage suffered by them within a time-frame. Besides, the victims also sought a direction to the government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh towards the mental agony and the insecurity suffered by them.

Advocate Asif Ali M H, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that despite repeated requests of the petitioners seeking immediate disbursal of compensation, the competent authorities have not even taken any steps to assess the damage suffered by the petitioners. When the petition filed by Gopinadhan C, of Aishwarya Nagar, Choorakad, and 14 residents came up for hearing, Justice Viju Abraham directed the government pleader to inform the competent authority for assessing damages caused to the petitioners.

According to the petitioners, their properties have been partially destroyed causing huge monetary loss to them. The state is under an obligation to ensure that explosive substances are not used illegally or in such a manner that the general safety of the public is endangered. This would include the duty to ensure that storage, transportation and use of explosives for a firework display is conducted in a manner as prescribed in the Explosive Rules- 2008. But this has been brazenly breached by the organisers. The explosion occurred due to the lack of care and dereliction of duty on the part of temple authorities.