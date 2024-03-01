Kerala health dept issues guidelines for safer vaccination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has issued guidelines to streamline the vaccination process to prevent human errors in vaccine storage and administration. Vaccination guidelines are issued to facilitate the vaccination process and avoid mistakes when multiple vaccines are administered together.

A vaccination clinic or session should be conducted only under the direct supervision of a medical officer and only trained personnel should be assigned for vaccination. The vaccinators have been directed not to pre-fill syringes for vaccination and rub the area after injection. The vaccine name, batch number, expiry date, VVM, and vaccine vial should be checked when the vaccine is taken out of the ice-lined refrigerator and placed in the carrier before starting immunizations. All children should be screened before vaccination. The child’s age and vaccine should be verified before vaccination. Name of vaccine, batch number, expiry date and VVM (indicating the temperature of a vaccine) should be ascertained before injection. All vaccinated children and pregnant women should be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination. The guidelines also emphasised on infection control protocol, cleanliness of the injection site, action to be taken in the case of an Adverse Event Following Immunization, and training of staff.