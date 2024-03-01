Kerala: LS poll a war against Modi, says Revanth at ‘Samaragni’ finale

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Central and state governments came under flak from Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, at the culmination of the ‘Samaragni’ yatra led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan at Putharikandam grounds in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Revanth Reddy said that the Lok Sabha poll is a war against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Telangana CM who came to Thiruvananthapuram for the first time greeted the crowd with a message that he was a “worker-friendly leader and not a leader-friendly worker” which made the party workers jubilant. Taking potshots at the LDF government and former BRS government (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Revanth Reddy said that there is not much difference between the two.

“I am aware how the Congress MPs from Kerala have been opposing Modi on the floor of Parliament (Revanth was a Lok Sabha MP prior to becoming the CM). Also, Kerala is the only state that has not allowed the BJP and Modi to make inroads. The NDA is here to divide people. This time, the Congress can win all 20 seats from Kerala,” he said.