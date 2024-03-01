Kerala opposition leader Satheesan flays police for protecting accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has come down severely on the police for its negligence in nabbing the real culprits behind the death of Sidharth, a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan demanded that the faculty members, including the college dean, should be arraigned in the case.

Satheesan said that the police have been protecting the culprits behind the death of Sidharth.

The police ensured that they got bail. Expressing shock at the way in which Sidharth was made to stand nude in front of several scores of students and was thrashed using belts until they broke, and also beaten with an iron rod, Satheesan said such an incident is something unheard of.

“The CPM leadership that brutally killed T P Chandrasekharan has resorted to nurture young blood through its student organisation, SFI, by making them hardened criminals. SFI has become a criminal group on college campuses. Still the police slapped only flimsy charges against the culprits,” said Satheesan. Satheesan said that the Congress would launch strong protests if the police fail to take stringent action against the culprits.