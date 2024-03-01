Kerala: Sultry nights signal beginning of summer, temp to touch 38 degrees Celsius

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM : Gone are the days when afternoon temperatures dipped slightly, offering relief. Instead, the sultry weather is persisting into the night, making sleep difficult and signalling the onset of summer in Kerala. Weather experts anticipate this trend to continue, with no immediate rain in sight.

Under the circumstances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for all districts, except Idukki and Wayanad, until Friday. During the period, the temperature in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees Celsius. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to see temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Celsius while Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode are likely to experience 36 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the state’s highest temperature was recorded in Thrissur, at 37.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kottayam, at 37.5 degrees Celsius.