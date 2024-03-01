Kerala: Sultry nights signal beginning of summer, temp to touch 38 degrees Celsius

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM : Gone are the days when afternoon temperatures dipped slightly, offering relief. Instead, the sultry weather is persisting into the night, making sleep difficult and signalling the onset of summer in Kerala. Weather experts anticipate this trend to continue, with no immediate rain in sight.
Under the circumstances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for all districts, except Idukki and Wayanad, until Friday. During the period, the temperature in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are expected to reach a scorching 38 degrees Celsius. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to see temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Celsius while Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode are likely to experience 36 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the state’s highest temperature was recorded in Thrissur, at 37.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kottayam, at 37.5 degrees Celsius.
The temperature is expected to soar 2-4 degrees Celsius from the normal in these districts. Alappuzha and Kottayam have experienced an increase of over 4 degrees Celsius recently.
“A marginal drop in the night temperature indicates the onset of summer season. A cloudy atmosphere can also make the weather muggy. The average temperature during the night has become 28-30 degrees Celsius, except in Wayanad and Idukki,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.
According to him, the drop in maximum temperature has been the slowest in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta.
Burning numbers
Yellow Alert for today, tomorrow
Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam 38 degrees Celsius
T’Puram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod 37 degrees Celsius
Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode 36 degrees Celsius
(2-4 degrees Celsius above normal)