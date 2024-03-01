Murder bid on P Jayarajan: Kerala HC acquits 5 RSS men

KOCHI : In a major setback to the CPM, the Kerala High Court has acquitted all BJP-RSS workers except the second accused in a case related to the murder attempt on CPM leader P Jayarajan at his residence in Kathirur near Thalassery owing to political animosity in August 1999.

Jayarajan was severely injured as one of his hands was nearly chopped off. He also lost the thumb of the other hand in the attack.

Six of the nine accused were convicted by Sessions Court, Thalassery. The High Court said that mere suspicion cannot be substituted in the place of proof. Hence, the benefit of doubt goes to the accused number one, and accused third to nine. “There is a failure on the part of the prosecution to show and prove the involvement of the accused,” said the court.

Justice P Somarajan acquitted the first accused Kadichery Aji alias Ajith Kumar, the third accused Koyyon Manu alias Manoj, fourth accused Para Sasi, fifth accused Elamthottathil Manoj, and seventh accused JP alias Jayaprakashan.