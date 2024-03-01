Palluruthy murder: All accused land in police net

KOCHI : The third accused in the murder of 40-year-old Lalju, of Palluruthy, was arrested on Thursday. The Palluruthy police arrested Sijas, 33, of Fort Kochi, from Mattanchery. Sijas had been absconding after the murder that took place on Tuesday night. With the arrest of Sijas, all the accused in the case have been nabbed, said police. All the accused were involved in several criminal cases registered at various police stations in the district.

Earlier, the police had arrested two persons, Fajis, 45, and Ashkar alias ‘Chor Achu’, 49. Palluruthy native Lalju and his aide Jojy, 46, were stabbed around 8.30pm near Kacheripady market by the accused. Though Lalju was taken to a hospital soon after the incident, his life could not be saved. Jojy who suffered injuries in the attack was also admitted to a hospital. Police said Jojy informed them about the assailants which led to their arrest.

The police said Lalju was an accused in several cases, including the murder of Lasar Antony, of Kumbalangi, in 2021. Police said that the accused called up Lalju and Joji on the pretext of a compromise talk in connection with the Kumbalangi murder. The members had a heated exchange and a scuffle ensued between them resulted in the murder.