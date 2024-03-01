Sacred Heart College leads in MGU arts fest

KOTTAYAM : Sacred Heart College, Thevara, has emerged the frontrunner in the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) arts festival ‘We the People of India -2024’ following an impressive performance over the past two days.

On the fourth day of the week-long festival, the college currently holds a commanding lead with 26 points, while Sree Sankara College, Kalady, trails in the second place with 21 points.

In a close third position is RLV College of Music and Fine Arts in Tripunithura, with 19 points, displacing St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, to fourth place with 18 points.