Skeleton in Kerala university campus could be that of Thalassery native: Police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The skeleton recovered from an unused water tank inside the Kerala University campus at Kariavattom could be that of an IT professional, who hailed from Thalassery, the police said. The police’s primary assessment is based on the driving licence that was recovered from the spot where the skeleton was found. The driving licence belonged to a person named Avinash Anand, who hailed from Thalassery. The police sources said Avinash’s father had filed a man missing complaint at Egmore police station in Chennai. Avinash reportedly went missing in 2017. The police said an ATM card, dress and a cap were also recovered from the area. The skeleton was found inside the tank that was once used by the water authority to store water. The body was found inside the 15 feet deep manhole.

The ladder leading to the manhole had withered away and the area was seldom frequented by people. Avinash’s father is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. “Though we have doubts that it could be a case of suicide, we are not reaching any conclusion. Only after a detailed probe we can say the cause of death,” the officer added.