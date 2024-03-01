Talks fail, driving schools in Kerala plan to move court against new licence test provisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Driving school owners have decided to challenge the circular issued by the transport commissioner mandating changes in the driving tests.

They are concerned about arranging testing grounds as per the modification, replacing test vehicles older than 15 years, and over the new criteria for instructors from May 1 when the new rules come into force. The motor vehicle owners’ associations have jointly decided to approach the court after their talks with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar over the relaxation in the provisions did not yield any results.

The motor vehicle department expects the driving schools to arrange testing grounds with facilities to test new modules such as angular, parallel, zig-zag parking, gradient tests etc. It requires plots of 26 m length and 26 m breadth.

Considering the difficulty in getting enough grounds, the driving school owners want the MVD to either conduct the ground tests in two modules or arrange suitable testing grounds. They also said that the decision to take away test vehicles older than 15 years was arbitrary when the Central Motor Rules allow re-registration of such vehicles.