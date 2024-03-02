16 arrested after Kerala police raid homestay near Kaloor

KOCHI: The Police on Friday raided a homestay and took 16 persons, including five women, into custody for immoral activities at Old Kathrikadavu Road near Kaloor. The raid was held at Olga Homestay. Police suspect that it was operated by a notorious gang in Kochi.

Following a tip-off about drug peddling, a police team reached Olga Homestay around 2 pm.

“The three-storey building is owned by a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. It was taken on rent by a close associate of a gangster operating from Vattekunnam-Edappally area of Kochi. Members of the criminal gang were present at the homestay when we reached there. But they fled the place seeing the police team. We have taken 11 men who are mainly from Kochi into custody. Five women were also taken into custody. One of them is from Kollam, and the others are from Bengaluru,” a police official said.

Though police could not recover any narcotics substances from the place, evidence of drug abuse was found.

“Residents nearby revealed that the homestay became active with people coming in their vehicles mostly at night. A detailed investigation is on into the activities of the gang. The statements of the persons are being recorded. Their arrests will be recorded after registering a case,” the official said.