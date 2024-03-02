800 Kerala CBSE schools to follow Class 1 admission mandate of six years

KOCHI: In the backdrop of the confusion over the age limit for admission to Class I, stemming from contradictory directives by the Union and state governments, CBSE schools in the state have decided to seek an undertaking from parents wishing to admit children below six years of age.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the representatives of around 800 CBSE schools in the state held under the aegis of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala. The schools under the council will follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandate of admission to Class I at the age of six years.

The confusion arose with the state government standing firm on its decision not to go by the provision in the NEP regarding the admission age.

Recently, the Department of School Education and Literacy issued a letter to the state governments requesting them to align the age of admission as per the provision contained in the NEP and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and ensure the admission to Class I at the age of six plus.

“Our stand is neither against the state government nor the NEP. However, it should be noted that Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodayas have already implemented the NEP and are admitting students as per the provision,” says Indira Rajan, secretary-general, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS).

She points out that competitive examinations will be following the age limit criterion prescribed in the NEP as they are all conducted by central agencies.

“So a situation may arise in the future wherein the children admitted at the age of five will not qualify to appear for these examinations. They could end up missing a year. Hence, the decision to seek an undertaking from parents,” Indira says.

In the undertaking, parents will have to agree to follow any amendments that may happen in the future, she adds.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had said the state would not implement the directive this year. He had cited disagreement over many recommendations in the policy and pointed out that raising the age limit to six would have adverse repercussions.

“It should be noted that if the age limit is not synchronised, the repercussions will be faced by children not now but after 12 years. However, by then it would be too late,” the NCCS secretary-general says.

However, in the case of children who are shy of the age limit by a few days or a month or two, it has been decided to approach the authorities concerned seeking leniency, she says.