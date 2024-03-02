Cochin Shipyard to deliver green hydrogen vessels to the Netherlands

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard on Friday started building two zero emission hydrogen powered feeder container vessels worth Rs 550 crore for Samskip, a leading logistics firm in the Netherlands.

The steel-cutting ceremony of the first vessel, held on the Cochin Shipyard premises, coincided with the sustainability day celebrations of Samskip held at its headquarters in Rotterdam.

The vessels with a length of 138m, will have 23m width, 10m draught and dead weight tonnage of 8,000 tonnes. It will have the capacity to carry 365 high cube 40ft containers.

The vessels are being built for the sea shuttle project, one of the first zero emission feeder container vessels in the world using green hydrogen as fuel. This is an ambitious project under the Norwegian Government green funding programme.