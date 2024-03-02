Huge posse of police to be deployed for Sivarathri at Aluva Manappuram

KOCHI: Police personnel from three districts will be deployed as part of the Mahasivarathri festival at Aluva Manappuram.

This was informed by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena during a coordination meeting held at Aluva police headquarters on Friday to ensure adequate arrangements for the festival.The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments.

Vaibhav Saxena said that the police have put in place all security arrangements at Aluva town and Manappuram for the smooth conduct of the festival. As many as 10 DySP-ranked officers would be deployed in Aluva for security, crowd management and traffic arrangements. Police personnel from three districts will be deployed in Aluva as part of the festival. A 24-hour control room will start functioning from next week. Special traffic arrangements will be put in place in Aluva to avoid traffic bottlenecks. Police will coordinate with various government departments to prevent any untoward incidents.