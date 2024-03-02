Outcry as Kerala Congress reappoints 77 state secretaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership has reappointed 77 state secretaries, who were appointed during the tenure of former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. The move drew flak from various quarters, especially the Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress (KPTC), which was promised at least one berth in the lot.

“The party leadership had promised one KPCC secretary post to us,” said a KPTC member. Following protest, KPCC president K Sudhakaran released a statement later in the day saying the 77-member list was temporary.

The secretaries of the previous committee have been reappointed following immense delay, and just days before the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, an organisational revamp had been effected immediately after Sudhakaran was granted reins of the party’s state unit in 2021.

A Congress leader said the leadership didn’t want to bring in fresh faces so close to the elections lest the move adversely affect the prospects of candidates. “After the LS polls, existing KPCC secretaries will be removed. At present, it is unwise to bring in fresh faces just before the elections.” the leader told TNIE.