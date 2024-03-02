Village in Kottayam on a mission to rid residents of lifestyle ailments

KOCHI: In a state labelled the ‘diabetes capital of the country’, a village in Kottayam district is on the path to becoming diabetes-free.

Vellavoor, near Kanjirappally, has initiated ‘Karuthal 2024’, with the cooperation of the Swaruma Charitable Society, the grama panchayat and the family health centre to create awareness, improve diagnosis and set up health clubs and conduct yoga training to reduce incidence of lifestyle diseases.

“With this yearlong project we aim to make the village free of lifestyle diseases. Through testing, awareness and modifications in lifestyle, we want to ensure that no one in the village falls victim to these diseases,” said Sreejith T S, Vellavoor panchayat president.

The initiative will help people undergoing treatment for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, he added.

To promote the initiative and create awareness, villagers held a mass walk on Sunday. “The mass walk was to promote the initiative, so as to ensure mass participation to help bring change,” said Sreejith.

The initiative prioritises creating awareness among people in the panchayat. “Though many people have these conditions, they are unaware of the role that lifestyle plays in keeping them in check. We aim to create awareness. Moreover, testing and follow-up are important. We also provide facilities for testing and treatment of people above 18 years of age,” said Martina K Baby, project coordinator and member of the Swaruma Palliative Society, which initiated the project. The panchayat’s eighth ward was selected for the pilot. “A survey was conducted and 800 people were tested. Those who were diagnosed with these diseases are being provided treatment at the family health centre,” added Sreejith.

Creating awareness alone will not help. People should be encouraged to follow a healthy lifestyle, he said. “We have tied up with yoga trainers at the ayurveda hospital. In the second phase, health clubs will be formed, and yoga classes will be held for people who are at risk of developing lifestyle diseases. Our focus is to help this section from contracting them,” Sreejith indicated.

The wards have been divided into clusters to conduct surveys and awareness classes. “Asha workers and nurses from the family health centre collect details by visiting houses. Awareness classes will also be held. They encourage those diagnosed with such diseases to seek medical help,” added Martina.

