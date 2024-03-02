Kerala

Wales, Kerala to cooperate on health workers’ recruitment

Health workers in Kerala are among the best and the new recruitment will help strengthen the health sector in post-Covid Wales, Eluned Morgan said.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government and Wales, UK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide employment opportunities for health workers from Kerala.

The MoU was handed over between Welsh Minister of Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan and Norka Roots CEO-in-charge Ajith Kolassery, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

Health workers in Kerala are among the best and the new recruitment will help strengthen the health sector in post-Covid Wales, Eluned Morgan said. The target is to recruit a total of 250 people in the first phase.

In addition to the health sector, the Welsh Minister of Health also announced that employment opportunities will be created for those in other sectors.

