Western Australia, Kerala to jointly set up special cell to recruit healthcare workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government and the Western Australian (WA) government have decided to set up a special cell in Thiruvananthapuram to facilitate people with professional qualifications to gain employment in Australia. Its function will be to facilitate the recruitment and training of health workers.

The cell will have representatives from the state and Western Australian governments. The principal secretary of the Health Department, the Labor secretary, SC/ ST, and the special secretary of the health department will be part of the cell. The decision was taken during a meeting held between a team led by Amber-Jade Sanderson, Minister of Health and Mental Health of Western Australia, and Kerala Health Minister Veena George and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

“The tie-up will help in showcasing the job opportunities in the health sector in Western Australia before the job aspirants in Kerala. It will also provide an opportunity for the young generation of the state to get higher education from the best universities there. This will strengthen the relationship between Western Australia and Kerala,” said Veena.

Experienced professionals in nursing and midwifery, medical, allied health and dentistry are being sought to support Western Australia’s workforce, across both the public and private sectors. Amber-Jade Sanderson said that Kerala nurses are regarded highly in Australia for their expertise, care, hard work, sincerity and manners. Recruiting additional healthcare workers is a key priority for the Western Australian government, with forecasts predicting WA will need an additional 5,000 doctors and nurses by 2033, she said.

The Western Australian government officials participated in numerous engagements, featuring representatives from industries, including health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health, medical device companies, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies. The Western Australian Premier’s University Scholarship provides $50,000 as financial support to high-performing international students pursuing higher education at one of the five Western Australian universities.