Delayed salaries spark protests among Kerala govt employees; fund shortage alleged

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A majority of state government employees have not received their salary. While the government blamed technical glitches for the delay, employees organisations affiliated with opposition parties alleged it was due to fund shortage.

Employees who did not receive their salary were those who had opted for auto transfer of the salary payment from the salary account with the treasury to their bank account. Those who directly withdrew their salary from their treasury account were not affected. Some employee organisation leaders said the auto transfer process was deliberately stopped by the government due to shortage of funds.

A source in the government said the “technical issue” would be resolved by Monday. Meanwhile, the government is taking efforts to mobilise funds for the routine expenditure, including salary payment. The monthly salary and pension payment are roughly Rs 3,300 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, respectively.