Alappuzha, Wayanad LS Seats: Indecision makes way for intense lobbying in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as uncertainty prevails on the candidature of Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, hectic lobbying is on in the party for the two high-profile seats -- Wayanad and Alappuzha. It’s almost certain that in Kannur sitting MP K Sudhakaran will defend his seat as the AICC leadership wants to maintain community equations.

With the central leadership asking Rahul to take a call on trying to retain the Wayanad seat -- or move to another seat in south India -- a slew of aspirants have started lobbying for the constituency. Chief among them is Shanimol Osman, who received a setback in the 2019 LS election in her native Alappuzha.

A senior leader close to Shanimol said she fears that her own party colleagues would ensure her defeat if she contests the assembly election from Alappuzha.

“This has forced Shanimol to look for a winnable seat like Wayanad. Apart from Shanimol, KPCC general secretaries P M Niyaz and Aryadan Shoukath and former minister P K Jayalakshmi are also keen on landing the seat. These aspirants will keep on lobbying until the party’s central election authority announces the candidate list either on Monday or Tuesday,” the senior leader told TNIE.