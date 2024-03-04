Another campus dispute rocks Kerala, 20 booked

KOZHIKODE : The police have filed a case against 20 persons, including SFI workers, who attacked a fellow student of R Sankar Memorial SNDP Arts and Science College in Koyilandy over a dispute on the campus last Friday. College union chairman and SFI unit secretary Anunath A R, a first-year student, is among the accused in the case.

C R Amal, 20, a BSc Chemistry second-year student, was first beaten up inside the college and later attacked outside, the police said. The group of students took Amal to a building near the college and assaulted him. Amal suffered grave injuries to his nose and face and was rushed to the hospital by his friends. According to Amal’s complaint, his friends told the doctors that Amal was injured in a bike accident.

“I was too scared to inform the doctors about the assault. But when I got back home, I told my family members about the attack. My eyesight has been affected and am undergoing treatment,” Amal said.

He said the group had attacked me in connection with another clash on the campus.

Meanwhile, the college authorities said they received a complaint on Saturday regarding the assault and an inquiry will be carried out on Monday.

The Koyilandy police have registered the case under the charges of assault and gang attack.