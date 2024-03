THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Resentment is brewing among BJP workers in the state after the national leadership announced candidates for 12 seats in Kerala. Selection of candidates for ‘A’ grade constituencies like Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod has drawn flak even from party leaders.

After all the hype in the run-up to the announcement, which was punctuated by multiple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, the candidate list has proved to be a dampener, many state leaders feel. “Of the announced candidates, only Suresh Gopi (Thrissur) has any semblance of a fighting chance. The party’s performance in the state would have been different, had the national leadership picked right candidates at least for the ‘A’ grade constituencies,” a senior state leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

The national leadership’s pick for Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta has hurt the morale of BJP workers the most. “Rajeev Chandrasekhar doesn’t have any connect with Thiruvananthapuram. He has never shown any interest in developing relations here. I’m afraid he may finish third here,” a district leader said. Union minister V Muraleedharan, who has been nominated from neighbouring Attingal, would have been a better candidate in the state capital, another leader said.

“Tharoor has an edge, but coastal communities and the Latin Church have fallen out with him. However, Rajeev doesn’t have the potential to tap the rift. Of course, the BJP has certain pockets, but with a strange face, it would prove futile,” another district leader said. The candidature of Anil K Antony has punctured the newly found bonhomie between the BJP and a section of the influential Christian community in Pathanamthitta. Differences with his style of functioning notwithstanding, several BJP and Christian leaders think P C George would have been a much better choice as he could have cashed in on anti-Muslim sentiments.

‘Pinarayi, Vellappally did not want me to contest’

Pathanamthitta: Stirring emotions within the NDA, former MLA P C George — who joined the BJP recently — alleged on Sunday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and the latter’s son Thushar Vellappally did not want him to contest from Pathanamthitta.

‘Move to discard veterans may hit BJP’s prospects’

“True, George lacks credibility. But that doesn’t matter. He could have attracted all communities. A section of the Christian community is disappointed (over Anil’s candidature) and this may reflect in Thrissur as well,” a Chrstian leader from Pathanamthitta said. Leaders fear the move to discard all veteran leaders will hit the BJP’s prospects in a state where it is keen to open its account. Moreover, the current state leadership was totally sidelined and kept in the dark on the list. Among the state leaders, only M T Ramesh (Kozhikode) found a place on the panel.

Questions are being raised about candidature in Kasaragod too. “The party could have fielded P K Krishnadas or a leader who has the backing of the majority community there,” a BJP state committee member said. “In the name of giving seats to women you can’t select candidate from management quota,” he said.