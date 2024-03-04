Former BJP leader alleges being attacked by BJP leaders in party office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former BJP leader has filed a police compliant against BJP local leaders for allegedly assaulting him using wooden logs for posting comments against Union Minister V Muraleedharan on social media.

Sai Prasanth, Karshaka Morcha former Ulloor Mandalam president, filed the complaint alleging that he was summoned to the BJP office at Powdikonam by Hari, former driver of Muraleedharan.

The complainant alleged that three BJP leaders, including Hari, were present in the party office and they attacked him with wooden logs.

The BJP leaders crushed his arms with logs after forcefully keeping them on the office table, the complainant alleged.

Sai claimed he was removed from the leadership four years ago for criticising Muraleedharan. However, he remained a party member.

On Sunday, he posted on social media a post criticing the BJP's selection of candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Replying to the comments on his post, Sai criticized Muraleedharan, which precipitated the attack, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP local leadership filed a police complaint alleging that Sai had attacked their office.

The police said they have got both the complaints and cases have been registered in both the cases under bailable sections.