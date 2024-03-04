IUML’s Lok Sabha picks call on Samastha leaders

MALAPPURAM : E T Mohammed Basheer and Abdussamad Samadani, the IUML’s candidates from Malappuram and Ponnani, respectively, visited top leaders of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama on Sunday to garner the Muslim scholarly body’s support for their bid to the lower house. Basheer met Samastha president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal at his residence in Mundilakkal and general secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar at the Jamia Nooriyya Arabiyya in Pattikkad.

“The two Samastha leaders extended a warm welcome to Basheer. The UDF camp is delighted to receive such a reception from them,” said a member of the team leading the UDF’s campaigning in the constituency.

The visit gains significance as relations between IUML and Samastha have been strained for some time. Recently, the statement by IUML state general secretary P M A Salam against Muthukoya Thangal had made matters worse. Reports suggesting that the League was looking to gain control over mahals to one-up Samastha had added fuel to fire.

Though Samastha has traditionally been a key support base for IUML, Basheer’s rival candidates in Malappuram believe recent conflicts between the two may end up working in their favour. However, the UDF is upbeat as the visits are anticipated to garner the Samastha’s support despite its disagreements with IUML.

Malappuram is an IUML stronghold, and defeating a senior leader like Basheer poses a formidable challenge for rivals. Should Samastha back him, beating Basheer will be nigh impossible. His performance as MP – he is the incumbent from Ponnani – with 96% attendance in parliament and active involvement in issues affecting minority communities, including the SC, will also work in his favour.

Conversely, if Samastha does not support IUML, LDF will have a chance to wrest Malappuram, as League supporters are likely to vote for the Left Front, provided its stance on minority issues and anti-incumbency against the government do not play spoilsport.

Basheer faces off against DYFI state president V Vaseef and BJP Mahila Morcha state president Nivedita Subramanian in the elections.

Ponnani a challenge for IUML

Winning the Ponnani seat may pose a challenge for IUML as four out of seven assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha constituency favoured LDF candidates in the 2021 assembly elections. That LDF has fielded K S Hamsa, the expelled IUML ex-state secretary, in Ponnani may also complicate matters for IUML. Should voters reject IUML’s practice of swapping candidates, League will face a substantial hurdle in retaining the seat.