Kerala student death: Stripped, assaulted using belt and wire, says remand report

WAYANAD: The remand report of the suspect linked to the recent death of a second year student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad has alleged that the victim was assaulted viciously.

Police had arrested all the 18 accused who have been remanded to judicial custody, in the case pertaining to 20-year-old Sidharthan J S, who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

While urging the court to avoid giving bail to the accused, the report submitted by the police on Sunday said that a belt and a cable wire were used to assault Sidharthan.